Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in honor of COL Paris D. Davis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    For conspicuous gallantry while serving as Commander of Detachment A-321, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, during combat operations against an armed enemy in the vicinity of Bong Son, Republic of Vietnam, June 17-18, 1965. Hosted by the Secretary of the Army, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Sergeant Major of the Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 16:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 875495
    Filename: DOD_109493831
    Length: 00:50:47
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in honor of COL Paris D. Davis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    COL Paris D. Davis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT