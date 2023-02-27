U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division returned to Fort Drum, N.Y. after a nine-month deployment on February 28, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ethan Scofield)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2023 15:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875395
|VIRIN:
|230305-A-LT474-215
|Filename:
|DOD_109491680
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-87 IN, 1BCT Redeployment Ceremony, by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
