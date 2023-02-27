Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-87 IN, 1BCT Redeployment Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Video by Spc. Ethan Scofield 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division returned to Fort Drum, N.Y. after a nine-month deployment on February 28, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ethan Scofield)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2023 15:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875395
    VIRIN: 230305-A-LT474-215
    Filename: DOD_109491680
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    This work, 1-87 IN, 1BCT Redeployment Ceremony, by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #10th Mountain Division
    #Fort Drum

