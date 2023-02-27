Snow removal crews at Selfridge Air National Guard Base worked around the clock on Friday, March 3rd and 4th to assure operations could take place for the March 2023 Drill, following a winter storm which brought snow and ice to the area.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2023 17:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875371
|VIRIN:
|230304-F-JK012-693
|Filename:
|DOD_109490808
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 127th Civil Engineers Make Drill Happen, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT