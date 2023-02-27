Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Civil Engineers Make Drill Happen

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Snow removal crews at Selfridge Air National Guard Base worked around the clock on Friday, March 3rd and 4th to assure operations could take place for the March 2023 Drill, following a winter storm which brought snow and ice to the area.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 17:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875371
    VIRIN: 230304-F-JK012-693
    Filename: DOD_109490808
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Civil Engineers Make Drill Happen, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Snow
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

