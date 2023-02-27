127th Civil Engineers Make Drill Happen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Snow removal crews at Selfridge Air National Guard Base worked around the clock on Friday, March 3rd and 4th to assure operations could take place for the March 2023 Drill, following a winter storm which brought snow and ice to the area.