    Mayor of Hampton takes flight at JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Donnie Tuck, the Mayor of Hampton, prepares to take flight with the 7 Fighter Training Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2023. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Dorr, 7th FTS commander, personally piloted the flight with Tuck in a T-38 Talon, showing a glimpse of JBLE operations.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 22:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875267
    VIRIN: 230223-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_109488389
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    T-38 Talon
    JBLE
    1st FW
    Mayor of Hampton
    7th FTS
    T-38 Take off

