U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31 and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a helicopter support team (HST) exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 19, 2023. The HST exercise was conducted to certify pilots in sling load operations and improve tactical proficiency. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 04:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875214
|VIRIN:
|230219-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109487389
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 31ST MEU HST Training at MCAS Iwakuni, by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
