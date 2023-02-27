Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31ST MEU HST Training at MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.19.2023

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31 and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a helicopter support team (HST) exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 19, 2023. The HST exercise was conducted to certify pilots in sling load operations and improve tactical proficiency. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 04:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875214
    VIRIN: 230219-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_109487389
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    TAGS

    MCAS IWAKUNI
    31st MEU
    CLB-31
    VMM-262
    USMC NEWS
    USINDOPACOM

