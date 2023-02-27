The Tactical Trauma Reaction and Evacuation Crossover Course (TTREX) was developed to familiarize military and civilian medical personnel with critical trauma skills relevant to both the hospital setting as well as a combat environment.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 14:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875162
|VIRIN:
|230223-D-CD868-1879
|Filename:
|DOD_109486189
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Trauma Reaction and Evacuation Crossover Course (TTREX), by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New training course offers medics, nurses hands-on experience in austere environment
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT