Parachute Riggers at Defense Logistics Agency? Yes! It's true. Parachutes are a Rigger's lifeline and DLA's Riggers not only have their wings, they are on assignment to DLA to receive, inspect, and distribute the highest quality parachutes possible for their fellow Riggers across the Department of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 18:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875052
|VIRIN:
|230301-D-LU733-659
|PIN:
|505813
|Filename:
|DOD_109484321
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics on Location: The Riggers of DLA (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT