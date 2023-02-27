Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics on Location: The Riggers of DLA (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Parachute Riggers at Defense Logistics Agency? Yes! It's true. Parachutes are a Rigger's lifeline and DLA's Riggers not only have their wings, they are on assignment to DLA to receive, inspect, and distribute the highest quality parachutes possible for their fellow Riggers across the Department of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 18:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875052
    VIRIN: 230301-D-LU733-659
    PIN: 505813
    Filename: DOD_109484321
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics on Location: The Riggers of DLA (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Riggers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT