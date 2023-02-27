Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Sterett Engineering Reference Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    230228-N-CD319-2001 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 28, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) participate in an engineering evolution. Sailors observed engineering reference training and drill applications onboard USS Sterett in order to determine requirements for future training systems and methods. Sailors observed engineering reference training and drill applications onboard USS Sterett in order to determine requirements for future training systems and methods. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874862
    VIRIN: 220228-N-CD319-2001
    Filename: DOD_109481727
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sterett Engineering Reference Training, by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virtual Reality
    USS Sterett
    Combat Readiness
    Drills
    DDG 104
    b-roll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT