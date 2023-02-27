USS Sterett Engineering Reference Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874862" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

230228-N-CD319-2001 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 28, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) participate in an engineering evolution. Sailors observed engineering reference training and drill applications onboard USS Sterett in order to determine requirements for future training systems and methods. Sailors observed engineering reference training and drill applications onboard USS Sterett in order to determine requirements for future training systems and methods. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)