230228-N-CD319-2001 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 28, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) participate in an engineering evolution. Sailors observed engineering reference training and drill applications onboard USS Sterett in order to determine requirements for future training systems and methods. Sailors observed engineering reference training and drill applications onboard USS Sterett in order to determine requirements for future training systems and methods. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874862
|VIRIN:
|220228-N-CD319-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109481727
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Sterett Engineering Reference Training, by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT