    SCEWR initiative revolutionizes aerial training at Shaw

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing and joint partners participate in a training exercise using expanded airspace through the South Carolina Electronic Warfare Range (SCEWR) initiative at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2023. The SCEWR initiative utilizes a historic amount of airspace to simulate a more realistic combat scenario and better demonstrate the capabilities of the wing’s fighter aircraft, pilots and maintainers. Its vision is to build the premier East Coast training environment to prepare for current and future combat operations so that the U.S. Air Force can fly, fight and win.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874833
    VIRIN: 230214-F-VV695-1001
    Filename: DOD_109481216
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCEWR initiative revolutionizes aerial training at Shaw, by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    55th Fighter Squadron
    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    79th Fighter Squadron
    Innovation
    SCEWR
    Aerial Combat Training

