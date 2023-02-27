The U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing and joint partners participate in a training exercise using expanded airspace through the South Carolina Electronic Warfare Range (SCEWR) initiative at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2023. The SCEWR initiative utilizes a historic amount of airspace to simulate a more realistic combat scenario and better demonstrate the capabilities of the wing’s fighter aircraft, pilots and maintainers. Its vision is to build the premier East Coast training environment to prepare for current and future combat operations so that the U.S. Air Force can fly, fight and win.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874833
|VIRIN:
|230214-F-VV695-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109481216
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SCEWR initiative revolutionizes aerial training at Shaw, by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
