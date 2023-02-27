SCEWR initiative revolutionizes aerial training at Shaw

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874833" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing and joint partners participate in a training exercise using expanded airspace through the South Carolina Electronic Warfare Range (SCEWR) initiative at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2023. The SCEWR initiative utilizes a historic amount of airspace to simulate a more realistic combat scenario and better demonstrate the capabilities of the wing’s fighter aircraft, pilots and maintainers. Its vision is to build the premier East Coast training environment to prepare for current and future combat operations so that the U.S. Air Force can fly, fight and win.