    JBLE provides support to Türkiye after earthquake B-roll

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airmen assigned to the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron transport cargo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 21, 2023. Team JBLE mobilized large quantities of critically needed equipment to provide emergency humanitarian assistance in response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Türkiye on Feb. 5, 2023, the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 09:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874774
    VIRIN: 230221-F-ZJ963-1001
    Filename: DOD_109480345
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE provides support to Türkiye after earthquake B-roll, by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    JBLE
    633d MDG
    15th Air Force
    633d LRS
    TurkiyeHADR

