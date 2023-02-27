JBLE provides support to Türkiye after earthquake B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874774" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron transport cargo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 21, 2023. Team JBLE mobilized large quantities of critically needed equipment to provide emergency humanitarian assistance in response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Türkiye on Feb. 5, 2023, the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)