JBLE provides support to Türkiye after earthquake B-roll

Airmen assigned to the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron transport cargo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 21, 2023. Team JBLE mobilized large quantities of critically needed equipment to provide emergency humanitarian assistance in response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Türkiye on Feb. 5, 2023, the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|02.21.2023
|02.28.2023 09:03
|B-Roll
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
