    GCMC 30th Anniversary

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    01.02.2023

    Video by Jarod Hodge 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    On the 5th of June 2023, the George C Marshall European Center for Security Studies celebrate our 30th anniversary.
    30 years ago, the Marshall Center began as and continue to be a unique German-American partnership and a trusted global network of security practitioners, advancing geo strategic solutions.
    The Marshall Center would like to thank all who have contributed to this 30-year landmark achievement.

    Date Taken: 01.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 03:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874753
    VIRIN: 230103-D-D0513-001
    PIN: 230103
    Filename: DOD_109480103
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 

    GCMC
    George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies

