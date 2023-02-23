Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform poly resin compound maintenance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.07.2023

    Video by Seaman Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230207-N-ER894-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 7, 2023) Sailors perform poly resin compound maintenance aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Dimal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 07:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874617
    VIRIN: 230207-N-ER894-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109478044
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform poly resin compound maintenance, by SN Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    SRA
    USS Ronald Reagan
    maintenance
    PRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT