USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform poly resin compound maintenance

230207-N-ER894-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 7, 2023) Sailors perform poly resin compound maintenance aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Dimal)
|02.07.2023
|02.27.2023 07:29
|Video Productions
|874617
|230207-N-ER894-1001
|1001
|DOD_109478044
|00:01:36
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|2
|2
