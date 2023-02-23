1-325 AIR Red Falcons Jungle Familiarization Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874573" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1-325 Airborne Infantry Regiment, the Red Falcons, conducts a week-long jungle familiarization training exercise at the Lightning Academy on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, starting on February 19th, 2023. The training is led by a number of Jungle Operations Training Course graduates sent from the battalion a month earlier, with assistance from the cadre of the Lightning Academy, and overall will help Paratroopers acclimate to the jungle environment and recieve valuable hands-on and practical skills training on terrain and various skills invaluable to operating in tropical and jungle environments commonly found throughout the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong