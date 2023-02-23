Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-325 AIR Red Falcons Jungle Familiarization Training

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2023

    82nd Airborne Division

    1-325 Airborne Infantry Regiment, the Red Falcons, conducts a week-long jungle familiarization training exercise at the Lightning Academy on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, starting on February 19th, 2023. The training is led by a number of Jungle Operations Training Course graduates sent from the battalion a month earlier, with assistance from the cadre of the Lightning Academy, and overall will help Paratroopers acclimate to the jungle environment and recieve valuable hands-on and practical skills training on terrain and various skills invaluable to operating in tropical and jungle environments commonly found throughout the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874573
    VIRIN: 230219-A-JI367-001
    Filename: DOD_109477238
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US 

    Hawaii
    82nd Airborne Division
    Red Falcons
    1 325 AIR
    Lightning Academy
    Jungle Training

