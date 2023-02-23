1-325 AIR Red Falcons Jungle Familiarization Training

1-325 Airborne Infantry Regiment, the Red Falcons, conducts a week-long jungle familiarization training exercise at the Lightning Academy on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, starting on February 19th, 2023. The training is led by a number of Jungle Operations Training Course graduates sent from the battalion a month earlier, with assistance from the cadre of the Lightning Academy, and overall will help Paratroopers acclimate to the jungle environment and recieve valuable hands-on and practical skills training on terrain and various skills invaluable to operating in tropical and jungle environments commonly found throughout the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 09:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874573
|VIRIN:
|230219-A-JI367-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109477238
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
