    Barksdale executes Major Accident Response Exercise (B-Roll)

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale Airmen participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE), Feb. 24, 2023. Barksdale simulated an aircraft mishap scenario to evaluate the base's readiness in case of a real-world incident.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874532
    VIRIN: 230224-F-LK801-1002
    Filename: DOD_109475966
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale executes Major Accident Response Exercise (B-Roll), by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Louisiana
    Barksdale
    Air Force
    MARE
    2BW
    Striker Culture
    2D Bomb Wing
    Striker Nation

