Barksdale Airmen participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE), Feb. 24, 2023. Barksdale simulated an aircraft mishap scenario to evaluate the base's readiness in case of a real-world incident.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 18:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874532
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-LK801-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109475966
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
This work, Barksdale executes Major Accident Response Exercise (B-Roll), by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
