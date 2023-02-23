Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale executes Major Accident Response Exercise

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale Airmen participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE), Feb. 24, 2023. Barksdale simulated an aircraft mishap scenario to evaluate the base's readiness in case of a real-world incident.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 17:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874530
    VIRIN: 220224-F-LK801-1001
    Filename: DOD_109475881
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US

    TAGS

    Medical
    B-52
    Louisiana
    Barksdale
    Security Forces
    Striker Nation
    MARE: Striker Culture

