    Engraving with Precision

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado and Jason Minto

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations performs engraving services at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 22, 2023. Uniform section personnel maintain their skillset to fulfill these orders as requested by each respective military branch of service liaison. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado and Jason Minto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 16:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874517
    VIRIN: 230224-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_109475347
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engraving with Precision, by SrA Andrew Alvarado and Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Plaque
    Fallen
    AFMAO
    Name Plate
    Identification Tag
    Engrave

