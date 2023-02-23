Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Airmen from the 94th and 27th Fighter Generation Squadrons participate in the 1st Fighter Wing’s annual Load Crew of the Year competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. Load competitions are a tradition amongst munition teams and provide Airmen with the opportunity to showcase their skills and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    TAGS

    Langley
    Munitions
    Competition
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Load Crew

