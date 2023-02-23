1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874358" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Airmen from the 94th and 27th Fighter Generation Squadrons participate in the 1st Fighter Wing’s annual Load Crew of the Year competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. Load competitions are a tradition amongst munition teams and provide Airmen with the opportunity to showcase their skills and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)