Okinawa Water Safety | 8 Mins

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Easton, sergeant major of MCIPAC, deliver a water safety message to service members and their families on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 14, 2022. Their message emphasizes the importance of understanding ocean knowledge, knowing your swimming capabilities, and bringing an accountability buddy for aquatic activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi)