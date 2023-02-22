Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Privacy Awareness (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DoD 5400.11-R, DoD Privacy Program, (May 14, 2007), Section C7.3.2.3 states specialized privacy training is required: for “C7.3.2.3. Management. Training designed to identify for responsible managers (such as, senior system managers, denial authorities, and decision makers) considerations that they should take into account when making management decisions regarding operational programs and activities having privacy implications.”  OMB Circular A-130, “Managing Information as a Strategic Resource” (81 FR 49689, July 28, 2016), Appendix I, Sec. 4, Paragraph h.5., “Awareness and Training,” requires DLA to “Provide role-based security and privacy training to employees and contractors with assigned security and privacy roles and responsibilities, including managers, before authorizing access to Federal information or information systems or performing assigned duties.”  This video meets the role-based privacy training requirement for senior managers including senior executives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 17:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874215
    VIRIN: 230222-D-LU733-563
    PIN: 505837
    Filename: DOD_109470708
    Length: 00:16:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Privacy Awareness (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Privacy Awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT