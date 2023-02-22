DLA Privacy Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DoD 5400.11-R, DoD Privacy Program, (May 14, 2007), Section C7.3.2.3 states specialized privacy training is required: for “C7.3.2.3. Management. Training designed to identify for responsible managers (such as, senior system managers, denial authorities, and decision makers) considerations that they should take into account when making management decisions regarding operational programs and activities having privacy implications.” OMB Circular A-130, “Managing Information as a Strategic Resource” (81 FR 49689, July 28, 2016), Appendix I, Sec. 4, Paragraph h.5., “Awareness and Training,” requires DLA to “Provide role-based security and privacy training to employees and contractors with assigned security and privacy roles and responsibilities, including managers, before authorizing access to Federal information or information systems or performing assigned duties.” This video meets the role-based privacy training requirement for senior managers including senior executives.