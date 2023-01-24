The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District – on behalf of Santa Barbara County, FEMA and the State of California – was recently asked to support a debris removal mission in Santa Barbara, California.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 16:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874207
|VIRIN:
|230220-A-CM245-0123
|Filename:
|DOD_109470655
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|SANTA BARBARA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LA District Emergency Management Branch supports Santa Barbara Debris Removal Mission, by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT