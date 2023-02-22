We are DLA Energy Americas…Covering North and South America, we use, 13 Defense Fuels Support Points, 17 major pipelines and more than 60 Quality Assurance Representatives on the ground. Our logistics solutions deliver bulk petroleum to the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard every day.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 16:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874202
|VIRIN:
|230222-O-GC213-410
|PIN:
|505790
|Filename:
|DOD_109470568
|Length:
|00:07:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Energy Americas Command, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT