    Introduction to the Interim Draft of the National Ordinary High Water Mark (OHWM) Manual

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Introduction to the Interim Draft of the National Ordinary High Water Mark (OHWM) Manual for Rivers and Streams.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 14:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 874184
    VIRIN: 230130-A-HE363-0001
    Filename: DOD_109470245
    Length: 00:24:23
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Briefing
    ERDC
    OHWM

