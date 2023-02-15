Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to National Engineers Week 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    Col. Brooks Schultze, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Southwestern Division in Dallas, Texas talks National Engineers Week!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 10:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 874147
    VIRIN: 230215-A-RP542-603
    Filename: DOD_109469690
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to National Engineers Week 2023, by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Welcome to National Engineers Week 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Southwestern Division
    Special Events
    SWD
    Pacesetters
    Engineers Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT