230207-N-FE499-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 7, 2023) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Aaron Wells, a Sailor aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) is featured in a SARP video. IKE is underway conducting ammunition onload, flight deck certification and air wing qualification as part of its tailored basic phase prior to deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Asheka Lawrence-Reid/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 00:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874092
|VIRIN:
|221029-N-FE499-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109469075
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Recovery and Redemption: A SARP Story, by PO2 Asheka Lawrence-Reid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
