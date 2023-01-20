Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is Hawk Culture?

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Recently, members of Team V spoke on what they think hawk culture is to share with the member at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Jan 20, 2023. Hawk culture is something Vandenberg Space Force Base strives to encapsulate every day. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

