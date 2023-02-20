The 647th Air Base Group Chapel - located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam - presents a Black History Month video production.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 13:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874042
|VIRIN:
|230220-N-XX999-376
|Filename:
|DOD_109468217
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 647th ABG Chapel - Black History Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT