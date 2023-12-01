The 13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons participated in the 1st Quarter Load competition of 2023. The 14th FGS took home the trophy. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Caroline Parks)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 23:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873954
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-HO335-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109467276
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
