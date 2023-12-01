Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Quarter Load Competition

    JAPAN

    01.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caroline Parks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons participated in the 1st Quarter Load competition of 2023. The 14th FGS took home the trophy. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Caroline Parks)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 23:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873954
    VIRIN: 230112-F-HO335-1001
    Filename: DOD_109467276
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Quarter Load Competition, by SSgt Caroline Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Maintenance
    weapons
    35th FW
    13 FGS
    14 FGS

