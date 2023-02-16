Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel of the Week - SrA Tristan Perez

    JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caroline Parks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Perez has been pivotal to the success of the Inspection Section. He has trained his fellow Airman on landing gear, flight controls ops checks, leading edge flaps, jet fuel starts and Flaperon mount Removal and installation. He has also taken it upon himself to train 2 Airmen on the proper inspecting techniques for the Phase work cards upping our section qualifications by 10%.

    Location: JP

    #mission #family #warrior #Misawa

