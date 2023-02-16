Wild Weasel of the Week - SrA Tristan Perez

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman Perez has been pivotal to the success of the Inspection Section. He has trained his fellow Airman on landing gear, flight controls ops checks, leading edge flaps, jet fuel starts and Flaperon mount Removal and installation. He has also taken it upon himself to train 2 Airmen on the proper inspecting techniques for the Phase work cards upping our section qualifications by 10%.