Airman Perez has been pivotal to the success of the Inspection Section. He has trained his fellow Airman on landing gear, flight controls ops checks, leading edge flaps, jet fuel starts and Flaperon mount Removal and installation. He has also taken it upon himself to train 2 Airmen on the proper inspecting techniques for the Phase work cards upping our section qualifications by 10%.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 20:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|873951
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-HO335-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109467222
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel of the Week - SrA Tristan Perez, by SSgt Caroline Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
