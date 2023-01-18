79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief launches F-16C Fighting Falcon

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adam Lowery, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) crew chief, launches an F-16C Fighting Falcon on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 20, 2023. Lowery, along with other 79th FGS crew chiefs, performed maintenance to ensure the aircraft is fully operational and capable of fulfilling the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 10:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873827
|VIRIN:
|230118-F-MP612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109463898
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
