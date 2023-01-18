Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief launches F-16C Fighting Falcon

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adam Lowery, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) crew chief, launches an F-16C Fighting Falcon on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 20, 2023. Lowery, along with other 79th FGS crew chiefs, performed maintenance to ensure the aircraft is fully operational and capable of fulfilling the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief launches F-16C Fighting Falcon, by A1C Erin Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    crew chief
    Shaw AFB
    20 FW
    79th FGS

