79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief launches F-16C Fighting Falcon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873827" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adam Lowery, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) crew chief, launches an F-16C Fighting Falcon on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 20, 2023. Lowery, along with other 79th FGS crew chiefs, performed maintenance to ensure the aircraft is fully operational and capable of fulfilling the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)