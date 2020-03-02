Amb. Jeff Daigle, U.S. Embassy in Cabo Verde, speaks to the whole-of-government (Diplomacy, Development & Defense) approach to support partners in Cabo Verde.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 05:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873810
|VIRIN:
|200203-O-DO492-300
|Filename:
|DOD_109463714
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
This work, 3Ds in Cabo Verde, by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
