Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3Ds in Cabo Verde

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    02.03.2020

    Video by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Amb. Jeff Daigle, U.S. Embassy in Cabo Verde, speaks to the whole-of-government (Diplomacy, Development & Defense) approach to support partners in Cabo Verde.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2020
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 05:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873810
    VIRIN: 200203-O-DO492-300
    Filename: DOD_109463714
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3Ds in Cabo Verde, by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command
    Cabo Verde

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT