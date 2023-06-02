Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) cadets with Aviation Cadet Training Group, 12th Flying Training Wing from JASDF Hofu Kita Air Base visited Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 6, 2023. The cadets learned about the air station’s capabilities and were introduced to aircraft such as the C-12 Huron, KC-130J Super Hercules and the F-35B Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 01:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873786
|VIRIN:
|230206-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109463221
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Sky’s the Limit, by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT