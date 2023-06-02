Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Sky’s the Limit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.06.2023

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) cadets with Aviation Cadet Training Group, 12th Flying Training Wing from JASDF Hofu Kita Air Base visited Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 6, 2023. The cadets learned about the air station’s capabilities and were introduced to aircraft such as the C-12 Huron, KC-130J Super Hercules and the F-35B Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 01:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873786
    VIRIN: 230206-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_109463221
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Sky’s the Limit, by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS IWAKUNI
    JASDF
    US-JAPAN ALLIANCE
    MAG-12
    F-35B LIGHTNING II
    AVIATION CADET TRAINING GROUP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT