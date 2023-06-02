The Sky’s the Limit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) cadets with Aviation Cadet Training Group, 12th Flying Training Wing from JASDF Hofu Kita Air Base visited Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 6, 2023. The cadets learned about the air station’s capabilities and were introduced to aircraft such as the C-12 Huron, KC-130J Super Hercules and the F-35B Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)