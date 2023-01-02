Aerial video of flood risk reduction work on the American River in Sacramento, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023. (No Audio)
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District began work on erosion control measures along the American River in October 2021. The flood risk reduction measures were in place when heavy storms caused high water flows through the project site. The work held up incredibly well with only minor repairs to environmental features needed to return it to pre-storm conditions.
Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/American-River-Levees/
(Aerial imagery captured by John Prettyman and Luke Burns, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873766
|VIRIN:
|230201-O-XM148-196
|Filename:
|DOD_109462951
|Length:
|00:06:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lower American River Erosion Control, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
