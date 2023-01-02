Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lower American River Erosion Control

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Aerial video of flood risk reduction work on the American River in Sacramento, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023. (No Audio)

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District began work on erosion control measures along the American River in October 2021. The flood risk reduction measures were in place when heavy storms caused high water flows through the project site. The work held up incredibly well with only minor repairs to environmental features needed to return it to pre-storm conditions.

    Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/American-River-Levees/

    (Aerial imagery captured by John Prettyman and Luke Burns, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873766
    VIRIN: 230201-O-XM148-196
    Filename: DOD_109462951
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: US

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Sacramento District
    American River
    erosion control
    aerial video

