Lower American River Erosion Control

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873766" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aerial video of flood risk reduction work on the American River in Sacramento, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023. (No Audio)



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District began work on erosion control measures along the American River in October 2021. The flood risk reduction measures were in place when heavy storms caused high water flows through the project site. The work held up incredibly well with only minor repairs to environmental features needed to return it to pre-storm conditions.



Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/American-River-Levees/



(Aerial imagery captured by John Prettyman and Luke Burns, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)

