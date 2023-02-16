Transforming trainees is the mission of the 433rd Training Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio Lackland and they accomplish this with support from agencies like the Defense Logistics Agency that supplies them with uniforms, food, and much more. In the end, it’s all about building a strong force! Aim High! For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil #warfighterfirst #warfighteralways #airforce
This work, Logistics On Location: Transforming Trainees Into Airmen Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland (social media version), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS
