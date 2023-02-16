Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics On Location: The Gunners of 2d Marine Division (social media version)

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The gunners at the 2d Marine Division have to be on-target and so do their logistics. Getting their parts, food, clothing and more is critical for their mission success. The team at the Defense Logistics Agency is proud to serve these Marines as they combat threats around the world. #WarfighterAlways #DLALandandMaritime

