Logistics On Location: Clothing Issue Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland (social media version)

Something’s clothing on at Joint Base San Antonio! JBSA is the ONLY place the U.S. Air Force has for basic military training and the AF Clothing Initial Issue, 502nd Logistics Readiness team stays very busy fitting and issuing a variety of uniforms and other items to thousands of trainees a year. The Defense Logistics Agency team at DLA Troop Support is proud to partner with JBSA to help them transform trainees into Airmen! For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil #warfighterfirst #warfighteralways #airforce
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 17:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873757
|VIRIN:
|230216-D-LU733-890
|PIN:
|505826
|Filename:
|DOD_109462845
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
