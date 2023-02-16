Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics On Location: Clothing Issue Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland (social media version)

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Something’s clothing on at Joint Base San Antonio! JBSA is the ONLY place the U.S. Air Force has for basic military training and the AF Clothing Initial Issue, 502nd Logistics Readiness team stays very busy fitting and issuing a variety of uniforms and other items to thousands of trainees a year. The Defense Logistics Agency team at DLA Troop Support is proud to partner with JBSA to help them transform trainees into Airmen! For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil #warfighterfirst #warfighteralways #airforce

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 17:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873757
    VIRIN: 230216-D-LU733-890
    PIN: 505826
    Filename: DOD_109462845
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics On Location: Clothing Issue Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland (social media version), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Clothing & Textiles

