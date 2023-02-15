Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Side-By-Side Safety Awareness

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Lisa Gonzales 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    Mr. Steve Dobbs, Occupational Safety Manager from Kirtland Air Force Base Safety office explains how easy it is to use these tools as toys. He stresses the importance of following the operator's manuals and use the proper personal protective equipment.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 873714
    VIRIN: 230215-F-ZM660-515
    Filename: DOD_109462252
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Side-By-Side Safety Awareness, by MSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    ATV
    PPE
    UTV
    Side-by-sides

