Mr. Steve Dobbs, Occupational Safety Manager from Kirtland Air Force Base Safety office explains how easy it is to use these tools as toys. He stresses the importance of following the operator's manuals and use the proper personal protective equipment.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 11:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|873714
|VIRIN:
|230215-F-ZM660-515
|Filename:
|DOD_109462252
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Side-By-Side Safety Awareness, by MSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
