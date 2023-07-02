Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stockton VA Clinic Aerials - Feb. 2023 (B-roll)

    STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Luke Burns and John Prettyman

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Aerial video shows the current construction progress on the Veterans Affairs Stockton Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) and Central Utility Plant (CUP) in Stockton, California, Feb. 7, 2023 (No Audio). Construction crews with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District are working on completing the outer shell of the buildings and installing and testing interior systems. The clinic will be administered by the VA Northern California Health Care System and will provide a wide range of medical services to Central Valley veterans including primary care, prosthetics, and mental health. The CBOC and CUP are expected to be complete in 2023.

    Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Military-Projects/Department-of-Veterans-Affairs/

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873577
    VIRIN: 230207-A-AN535-1002
    Filename: DOD_109459967
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: STOCKTON, CA, US 

