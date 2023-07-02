Aerial video shows the current construction progress on the Veterans Affairs Stockton Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) and Central Utility Plant (CUP) in Stockton, California, Feb. 7, 2023 (No Audio). Construction crews with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District are working on completing the outer shell of the buildings and installing and testing interior systems. The clinic will be administered by the VA Northern California Health Care System and will provide a wide range of medical services to Central Valley veterans including primary care, prosthetics, and mental health. The CBOC and CUP are expected to be complete in 2023.
Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Military-Projects/Department-of-Veterans-Affairs/
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 12:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873577
|VIRIN:
|230207-A-AN535-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109459967
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|STOCKTON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stockton VA Clinic Aerials - Feb. 2023 (B-roll), by Luke Burns and John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
