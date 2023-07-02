Stockton VA Clinic Aerials - Feb. 2023 (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873577" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aerial video shows the current construction progress on the Veterans Affairs Stockton Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) and Central Utility Plant (CUP) in Stockton, California, Feb. 7, 2023 (No Audio). Construction crews with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District are working on completing the outer shell of the buildings and installing and testing interior systems. The clinic will be administered by the VA Northern California Health Care System and will provide a wide range of medical services to Central Valley veterans including primary care, prosthetics, and mental health. The CBOC and CUP are expected to be complete in 2023.



Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Military-Projects/Department-of-Veterans-Affairs/