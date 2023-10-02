82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility

The 82nd Airborne Division performed a Division Change of Responsibility, passing over responsibility of the Division from outgoing Division Command Sgt. Maj. David R. Pitt to incoming Division Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena. The Change of Responsibility is a time-honored ceremony performed for the senior noncommissioned officer in charge of a unit in order to officiate the passing over of responsibility from one to another. Pitt served as the Division Command Sgt. Maj. over 31 months, during events in the Division's history to include Operation Allies' Refuge, preforming stability and Noncombatant Evacuation Operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport as well as the Division's deployment of the Immediate Response Force to Poland prior to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Randolph has previously served in multiple positions across the Division to include 2nd BCT's Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong)
02.10.2023
02.15.2023 00:02
Video Productions
873461
230210-A-JI367-711
DOD_109458951
00:02:37
FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|0
|0
