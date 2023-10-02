Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris, Maj. DEIRDRA JOHNSON, Sgt. Robert Whitlow and Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong

    82nd Airborne Division

    The 82nd Airborne Division performed a Division Change of Responsibility, passing over responsibility of the Division from outgoing Division Command Sgt. Maj. David R. Pitt to incoming Division Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena. The Change of Responsibility is a time-honored ceremony performed for the senior noncommissioned officer in charge of a unit in order to officiate the passing over of responsibility from one to another. Pitt served as the Division Command Sgt. Maj. over 31 months, during events in the Division's history to include Operation Allies' Refuge, preforming stability and Noncombatant Evacuation Operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport as well as the Division's deployment of the Immediate Response Force to Poland prior to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Randolph has previously served in multiple positions across the Division to include 2nd BCT's Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 00:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873461
    VIRIN: 230210-A-JI367-711
    Filename: DOD_109458951
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, by SSG Julius Harris, MAJ DEIRDRA JOHNSON, SGT Robert Whitlow and SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CoR
    82nd Airborne Division
    change of responsbility
    CSM Pitt
    David Pitt
    Randolph Delapena

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT