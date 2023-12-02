Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Halestorm Visits Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    The rock band, Halestorm, performed a free concert on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan as a part of a Pre-Game Block Party hosted by the 18th Force Support Squadron (FSS) on Feb. 12, 2023. Kadena FSS offers over 90 customer-focused activities and programs that aim to enhance the quality of life among the diversified community on Kadena Air Base. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 03:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873315
    VIRIN: 230206-N-CZ893-1002
    Filename: DOD_109456689
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Halestorm Visits Okinawa, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    Camp Hansen
    Halestorm
    18 Fleet Support Squadron (FSS)

