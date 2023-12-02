Halestorm Visits Okinawa (No Graphic)

The rock band, Halestorm, performed a free concert on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan as a part of a Pre-Game Block Party hosted by the 18th Force Support Squadron (FSS) on Feb. 12, 2023. Kadena FSS offers over 90 customer-focused activities and programs that aim to enhance the quality of life among the diversified community on Kadena Air Base. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 03:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873314
|VIRIN:
|230212-N-CZ893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109456688
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
