Scarlet Dragon 23 B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division and soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment participate in Scarlet Dragon 23 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina and in Dugway, Utah, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023. Scarlet Dragon is a joint exercise in which the U.S. military branches test their interoperability capability with joint units. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)