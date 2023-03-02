Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scarlet Dragon 23 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UT, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division and soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment participate in Scarlet Dragon 23 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina and in Dugway, Utah, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023. Scarlet Dragon is a joint exercise in which the U.S. military branches test their interoperability capability with joint units. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873248
    VIRIN: 230203-M-RQ720-1001
    Filename: DOD_109455399
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scarlet Dragon 23 B-Roll, by LCpl Emma Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    himars
    usmc
    c-5
    U.S. Army
    2d Marine Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT