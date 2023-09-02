Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Kings Cup

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participated in the Kings Games on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb 9, 2023. The Kings Games is an annual event where Marines from 10th Marines compete in various competitions to strengthen the unit's esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873126
    VIRIN: 230209-M-UP561-1001
    Filename: DOD_109452530
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    2d Marine Division
    Kings Games
    10th Regiment

