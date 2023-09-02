U.S. Marines and Sailors with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participated in the Kings Games on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb 9, 2023. The Kings Games is an annual event where Marines from 10th Marines compete in various competitions to strengthen the unit's esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873126
|VIRIN:
|230209-M-UP561-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109452530
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll Kings Cup, by LCpl Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT