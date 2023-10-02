Farewell Ceremony in honor of Dr. Raj Iyer, Army Chief Information Officer, hosted by the Honorable Gabe Camarillo, Under Secretary of the U.S. Army.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 13:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|873084
|Filename:
|DOD_109451745
|Length:
|01:04:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Farewell Ceremony in honor of Dr. Raj Iyer, Army Chief Information Officer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT