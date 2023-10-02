Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Farewell Ceremony in honor of Dr. Raj Iyer, Army Chief Information Officer

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Farewell Ceremony in honor of Dr. Raj Iyer, Army Chief Information Officer, hosted by the Honorable Gabe Camarillo, Under Secretary of the U.S. Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 13:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 873084
    Filename: DOD_109451745
    Length: 01:04:54
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farewell Ceremony in honor of Dr. Raj Iyer, Army Chief Information Officer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Farewell Ceremony
    Gabe Camarillo
    Raj Iyer

