A team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time Feb. 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States' nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective to deter twenty-first century threats and rear allies. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 05:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873049
|VIRIN:
|230209-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109450830
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, MINUTEMAN III TEST LAUNCH SHOWCASE READINESS OF U.S. NUCLEAR FORCE'S SAFE, EFFECTIVE DETERRENCE, by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT