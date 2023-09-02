Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MINUTEMAN III TEST LAUNCH SHOWCASES READINESS OF U.S. NUCLEAR FORCE'S SAFE, EFFECTIVE DETERRENT (B-ROLL)

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time Feb. 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective to deter twenty-first century threats and reassure allies. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 05:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873048
    VIRIN: 230209-F-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_109450817
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MINUTEMAN III TEST LAUNCH SHOWCASES READINESS OF U.S. NUCLEAR FORCE'S SAFE, EFFECTIVE DETERRENT (B-ROLL), by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

