A team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time Feb. 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective to deter twenty-first century threats and reassure allies. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 05:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873048
|VIRIN:
|230209-F-XI961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109450817
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MINUTEMAN III TEST LAUNCH SHOWCASES READINESS OF U.S. NUCLEAR FORCE'S SAFE, EFFECTIVE DETERRENT (B-ROLL), by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT