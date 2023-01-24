Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd Readiness Division 2022 Compilation Video

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. Emma Scearce 

    201st TPASE

    Soldiers assigned to the 63rd Readiness Division participate in foreign and domestic training exercises throughout 2022. These trainings were conducted at several bases in California and in multiple countries in the Asia-Pacific region. These trainings included the 63rd MCSG and every subordinate unit. (Video created by Sgt. Emma Scearce) Music from copyright free sources

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 22:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873027
    VIRIN: 230124-A-JP927-1001
    Filename: DOD_109450427
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Readiness Division 2022 Compilation Video, by SGT Emma Scearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    201st
    training
    63rd
    2022
    compilation video
    201st TPASE

