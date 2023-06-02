The Communication Training Center 3 held their mastery course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan on Feb. 6, 2023. CTC 3 trains Marines in tactical communication, ground electronics maintenance training and readiness events through formal programs. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 22:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873025
|VIRIN:
|230206-N-CZ893-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109450410
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Communication Training Center (CTC) 3 Mastery Course (no music no graphics), by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT