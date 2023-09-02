Wild Weasel of the Week: A1C Adrian Zepeda

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adrian Zepeda, 610th Air Control Flight battle management technician, was highlighted as the Wild Weasel of the Week. Zepeda managed 80 sorties and ID’d 40 friend-or-foe targets, providing the first-ever U.S. command control of JASDF 5th generation fighters. He was selected as the alternate UDM as an A1C, overseeing 19 personnel and preparing three members for deployments. A1C Zepeda also dual-hats both Vice president and Treasurer positions for the squadron's booster club.