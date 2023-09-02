Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel of the Week: A1C Adrian Zepeda

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.09.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adrian Zepeda, 610th Air Control Flight battle management technician, was highlighted as the Wild Weasel of the Week. Zepeda managed 80 sorties and ID’d 40 friend-or-foe targets, providing the first-ever U.S. command control of JASDF 5th generation fighters. He was selected as the alternate UDM as an A1C, overseeing 19 personnel and preparing three members for deployments. A1C Zepeda also dual-hats both Vice president and Treasurer positions for the squadron's booster club.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

