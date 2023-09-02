U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adrian Zepeda, 610th Air Control Flight battle management technician, was highlighted as the Wild Weasel of the Week. Zepeda managed 80 sorties and ID’d 40 friend-or-foe targets, providing the first-ever U.S. command control of JASDF 5th generation fighters. He was selected as the alternate UDM as an A1C, overseeing 19 personnel and preparing three members for deployments. A1C Zepeda also dual-hats both Vice president and Treasurer positions for the squadron's booster club.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 19:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873022
|VIRIN:
|230209-F-VB704-1057
|Filename:
|DOD_109450407
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel of the Week: A1C Adrian Zepeda, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT