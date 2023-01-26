LA District completes emergency dredging at Santa Barbara Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District’s Navigation Branch, in coordination with Santa Barbara County, recently completed emergency dredging operations in the entrance channel at Santa Barbara Harbor.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 17:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873013
|VIRIN:
|230209-A-CM245-0122
|Filename:
|DOD_109450303
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|SANTA BARBARA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
